Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,450,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,250,000 after acquiring an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $51,380.00. Insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.23 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

