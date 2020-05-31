Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,316 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransAlta by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE:TAC opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

