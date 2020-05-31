Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

