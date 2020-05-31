Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,116,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NSP stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

