Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 189.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $901.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

