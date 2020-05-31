Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 92,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

FATE stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.