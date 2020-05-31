Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 999 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPX by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SPXC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

