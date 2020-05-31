Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 746 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

