Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,576 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 166,424 shares of company stock worth $1,889,968. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.