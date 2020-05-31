BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,823.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

