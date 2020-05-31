Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,052 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

FormFactor stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $1,242,160 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.