Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $120,000 Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Heska were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Heska by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

HSKA opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The company has a market cap of $812.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. Heska Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $542,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,140,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,234 shares of company stock valued at $967,919. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

