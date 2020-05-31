Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

