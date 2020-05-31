Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Triton International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,029,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.