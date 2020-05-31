TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $13,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,267,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

