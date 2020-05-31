Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.