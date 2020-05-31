Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

