Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $113,000 Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $47.18 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

