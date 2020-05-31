Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,843 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 217,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,290,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.29 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

