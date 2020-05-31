Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

