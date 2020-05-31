Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,715,000 after buying an additional 135,662 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,883,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.