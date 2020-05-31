Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,390 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Univar were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Univar by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Univar by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Univar by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 294,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $15.46 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.