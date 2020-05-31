Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after buying an additional 357,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

CXO stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.88. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

