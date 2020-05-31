Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NVT stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

