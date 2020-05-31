iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 825,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,011,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $154.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.