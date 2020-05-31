Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

