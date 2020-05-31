Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,577,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 120,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 479,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

