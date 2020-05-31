Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,986 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 434.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 187.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $362,690.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,878 shares of company stock worth $4,942,591.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

