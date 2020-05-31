Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,961 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 101,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 194,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FCF stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,330 shares of company stock worth $67,362. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

