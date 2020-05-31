Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller bought 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $901,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

