Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $3,155,581. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ IART opened at $52.11 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

