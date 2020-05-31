Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,145 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2,090.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 534,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 364,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE ZUO opened at $12.01 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

