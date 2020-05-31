Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VREX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.55 million, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.