Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 568,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,082,112 shares of company stock worth $6,323,321. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

