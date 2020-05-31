Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 2,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.