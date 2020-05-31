Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Textron by 41.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

