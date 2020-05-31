Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FOX by 141.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FOX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

