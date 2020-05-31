TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.36 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 79.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

