New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 334.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after acquiring an additional 401,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,266,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

