iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

