Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.