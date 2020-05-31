Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

FE stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

