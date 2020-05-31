Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26,127.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

