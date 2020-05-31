Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

