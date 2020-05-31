Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 96,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

