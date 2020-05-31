Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

