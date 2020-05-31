Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 185 GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at $17,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $13,636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $9,510,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

