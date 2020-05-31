Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $745.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

