Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch Sells 12,786 Shares

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

