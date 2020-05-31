Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $795,700.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEK opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

